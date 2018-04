Fire breaks out at Blue Island grocery

Firefighters put out a fire Monday morning at Desplaines and Chatham Streets in Blue Island | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A fire broke out early Monday in a grocery store in south suburban Blue Island.

The family living in the building was woken up by police who initially responded to the fire at Desplaines and Chatham Streets.

The fire spread from the first to second floor, Blue Island Fire Department Chief Dan Rita said. No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters had extinguished the blaze by 5:30 a.m.

An investigation into the source of the fire was ongoing.