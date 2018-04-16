Former felon charged with illegally carrying weapon in northern suburbs

A man was charged with carry a weapon illegally April 7 in north suburban Warren Township.

Sergio Berrios, 37, of Beach Park, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of marijuana and a traffic offense, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

An officer pulled over Berrios for speeding about 11 p.m. near Route 120 and Mill Road, police said. Berrios admitted there were drugs in the vehicle, and a search of his vehicle by the officer produced a weapon.

Berrios was arrested and then released after posting 10 percent of his $50,000 bond, police said.