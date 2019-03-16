Our Pledge To You

FOUND: Woman missing from Bronzeville since October

A woman who was missing for more than five months from the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood has been found.

Terri Givhan, 55, was last seen Oct. 3 in the 4600 block of South Drexel, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Police canceled the alert on Friday, stating that Givhan had been located. Further details, including when and where she was found, were not available.

 

