FOUND: Woman missing from Bronzeville since October
A woman who was missing for more than five months from the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood has been found.
Terri Givhan, 55, was last seen Oct. 3 in the 4600 block of South Drexel, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Police canceled the alert on Friday, stating that Givhan had been located. Further details, including when and where she was found, were not available.