Missing woman, 50, last seen in Bronzeville

A 50-year-old woman reported missing by Chicago police on Wednesday was last seen a week ago in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Terri Givhan was last seen Oct. 3 in the 4600 block of South Drexel, according to police. She was described as a black woman with brown eyes, about 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds, with a bald head.

Givhan was last seen wearing a multicolored scarf around her head, a white sweater, gym shoes and was pulling a cart, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.