Season’s 2nd cold exposure death reported near Garfield Park

A man found dead on Saturday near Garfield Park on the West Side is the season’s second cold weather-related death of the 2018-2019 season, the Cook County medical examiner’s office announced Wednesday.

Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. to the first block of South Hamlin and found Alden Harris, 64, unresponsive with no signs of trauma, Chicago police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy found Harris died from cold exposure with lung cancer and chronic lymphocytic leukemia as contributing factors. His death was ruled an accident.

The county reported at least 31 cold-related deaths during the 2017-2018 season.