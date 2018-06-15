Girl, 12, shot to death in West Garfield Park: police

Chicago Police officers investigate the scene where two people were shot, a 12-year-old girl was killed and a 36-year-old man man who was wounded Thursday night in the 5200 block of West Wilcox in Chicago. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 12-year-old girl was shot to death, and a man was wounded, Thursday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

About 11:20 p.m., the girl and a 36-year-old man were outside at a gathering in the 4200 block of West Wilcox Street, Chicago Police said. The man heard shots and then realized he was shot in the leg.

The girl, who was related to the man, was shot in her neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

She did not appear to be the target of the shooting, according to police sources. Witnesses saw two males shooting near the scene. The man’s condition stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately release details about the girl’s death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.