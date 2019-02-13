Girl, 16, reported missing from Brainerd

Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday from the South Side Brainerd neighborhood.

Makyla McGee went missing from the 8900 block of South Loomis, according to an alert from Chicago police. McGee is described as a 5-foot-2, 100-pound black girl with brown eyes and hair and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.