Man wounded in Gresham shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side, just blocks away from where a man was killed the night before.

The 36-year-old was shot in the neck Friday in the 8000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police said.

About 4:50 p.m., paramedics took him to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

In another shooting on Thursday, a man was shot and killed a couple blocks away.

Carey Faulkner, 32, was found in a backyard in the 7900 block of South Paulina Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He had two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the head, police. Faulkner died at the scene about 10:30 p.m.

Police said that no witnesses have come forward in the case. Detectives recovered a weapon from the scene, police said.

