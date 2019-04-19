Home burglaries reported in Gage Park, Back of the Yards

Police are warning residents on the South and Southwest Sides of three home burglaries reported this month in Gage Park and Back of the Yards.

In each case, someone forcefully entered the home and took property from inside, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Two burglaries happened in the 5100 block of South Western Avenue, police said. The first between 5:55 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 10 while the second occurred the next day between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

A third burglary took place April 13 a few blocks away in the 5100 block of South Paulina Street between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.

