Indiana man charged with sex abuse of sleeping girls at their Lincoln Park homes

Photos released Tuesday, June 12 show a person of interest in two sex abuse cases that happened about 20 minutes apart in May 27 in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. | Chicago Police

An Indiana man has been charged with sexually abusing two girls while they slept after breaking into their homes in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to a North Side alderman.

Hunter Best, 25, of Bloomington, Indiana, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse, a count of home invasion and a count of criminal trespass to a residence — all felonies, according to Ald. Michele Smith (43).

Chicago Police said Best was charged with a misdemeanor count of battery in the case, according to their records. He was expected to appear in court Wednesday, where additional charges could be announced.

Best is accused of entering the homes of both girls — ages 11 and 13 — on May 27, Ward said.

Smith announced the charges against Best in a ward newsletter Tuesday night. Smith said Best was being extradited from Indiana.

The first incident happened about 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Belden Avenue and the second was reported about 20 minutes after in the 500 block of Grant Place, according to police.

During the investigation, police released photos and a video that allegedly shows Best in the area at the time of the offenses.