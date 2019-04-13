Our Pledge To You

Crime

04/13/2019, 03:15am

Inbound lanes on I-55 at Harlem closed as police investigate shooting

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

Traffic is being diverted on the inbound lanes on I-55 at Harlem Avenue in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side to make way for a shooting investigation, Illinois State Police said.

State police diverted traffic a little after 2:30 a.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

 

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending