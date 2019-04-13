Inbound lanes on I-55 at Harlem closed as police investigate shooting
Traffic is being diverted on the inbound lanes on I-55 at Harlem Avenue in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side to make way for a shooting investigation, Illinois State Police said.
State police diverted traffic a little after 2:30 a.m.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.