Two questioned in fatal Lincoln Park assault

Police are questioning two people in connection with an assault that killed a man in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood in April, according to a police source.

Jacob Klepacz, 32, was found with trauma to his head in the 1500 block of West Fullerton Avenue about 4 a.m. on April 28 after someone called 911 and reported a battery, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Klepacz, of the 1200 block of North Noble Street, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:31 a.m. that morning, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Delayed autopsy results showed Klepacz died of blunt head trauma from an assault and his death was ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman for the medical examiner’s office. Alcohol intoxication was listed as a contributing factor.

Authorities are questioning two people in the attack on Friday afternoon, a police source said.

No charges have yet been filed in the case, and the investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said.