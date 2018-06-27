Nation reacts to Supreme Court ruling in favor of Janus

Mark Janus in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 26, 2018. He'll appear alongside Gov. Bruce Rauner today to celebrate their landmark win in the Janus v. AFSCME Council 31 case. | Alex Wong/Getty Images

Supporters and opponents of the landmark Illinois case Janus v. AFSCME reacted to the Supreme Court ruling that government workers can’t be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

Here are some of those reactions:

Gov. Bruce Rauner

“#SCOTUS rules in favor of #Janus. Great victory for state employees and Illinois taxpayers,” tweeted Gov. Bruce Rauner.

#SCOTUS decision is pro-worker, and pro-taxpayer who count on us to bargain in good faith. #Janus #JanusvAfscme — Governor Rauner (@GovRauner) June 27, 2018

President Donald Trump

“Supreme Court rules in favor of non-union workers who are now, as an example, able to support a candidate of his or her choice without having those who control the Union deciding for them. Big loss for the coffers of the Democrats!” said U.S. President Donald Trump.

Supreme Court rules in favor of non-union workers who are now, as an example, able to support a candidate of his or her choice without having those who control the Union deciding for them. Big loss for the coffers of the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

AFSCME Council 31

“This case is a blatant political attack by Bruce Rauner and other wealthy interests on the freedom of working people to form strong unions,” AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch said. “We are extremely disappointed the Supreme Court has taken the side of the powerful few, but we’re more determined than ever to keep our union strong, standing up for public services and the working people who provide them.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

“As income inequality rises and middle-class wages lag behind, we need to do everything we can to make it easier for working Americans to join a union and negotiate for fair wages and a better workplace. Unfortunately, this decision by the Supreme Court will do the opposite, overturning decades of precedent to make it harder for unions to effectively protect and support working people trying to achieve their own American Dream. I’m disappointed that the Court sided with the anti-union activists and well-funded corporations who want to chip away at workers’ rights, but I will continue to stand up to those who want to lower wages, roll back workplace protections and restrict entry into America’s middle class.”

J.B. Pritzker

“I am appalled by today’s Supreme Court ruling on Janus v. AFSCME. While Bruce Rauner relentlessly pursued this special interest agenda, our state was decimated by his manufactured 736-day budget crisis. This is just another example of Rauner partnering with anti-worker special interest groups like the Illinois Policy Institute and the National Right to Work Foundation to pursue his own agenda over the best interests of working families. Illinois needs a governor who understands that unions built our middle class, not one who fights to undermine our workers at every turn. The fight is far from over and when I’m governor, Illinois’ working families will have a champion and an ally who will stand with them in the workplace and on the picket line.”

I am appalled by today’s Supreme Court ruling on Janus V. AFSCME. While Bruce Rauner relentlessly pursued this special interest agenda, our state was decimated by his manufactured 736-day budget crisis. https://t.co/uV79gZsRG6 — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) June 27, 2018

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs

“The Supreme Court turned its back on common sense today. Individuals who receive a service should pay for that service. The court ignored this basic concept to craft a legal argument for the sole purpose of undermining unions in the public sector.”

Josie Mooney, director of organizing for People’s Action

“The unconscionable decision today in Janus v. AFSCME highlights how wealthy special interests abuse the Supreme Court to keep workers trapped at the bottom. We know that by standing together we are stronger. Wealthy corporations and billionaires know that keeping us divided protects their own profits and power.”

Illinois Federation of Teachers

“Though not unexpected, it was incredibly disappointing to see powerful special interests take precedence over the best interests of middle-class Americans at the Supreme Court today. This case was a direct attack on working people and the causes we fight for every day – protections like health care, safe workplaces, and small class sizes.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.