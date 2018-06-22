Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound on NW Side | June 22, 2018

At 10:50 p.m., a 20-year-old man who was shot in his leg Thursday night showed up at Community First Hospital with a gunshot wound in his right thigh, Chicago Police said. His condition was stabilized.

A 22-year-old man was shot and then robbed Thursday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side at 11:10 p.m., police said.

A 49-year-old man was shot Thursday night in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side at 11:30 p.m., police said.

