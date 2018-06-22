Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- At 10:50 p.m., a 20-year-old man who was shot in his leg Thursday night showed up at Community First Hospital with a gunshot wound in his right thigh, Chicago Police said. His condition was stabilized.
- A 22-year-old man was shot and then robbed Thursday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side at 11:10 p.m., police said.
- A 49-year-old man was shot Thursday night in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side at 11:30 p.m., police said.
