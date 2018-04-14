Lakeshore waves up to 18 feet, high winds expected Saturday

Strong waves crash along the Lake Michigan shoreline near 31st Street Beach, Thursday morning, April 6, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

High winds and waves of 12 to 18 feet tall are forecast to hit Chicago’s shoreline Saturday, creating potentially dangerous conditions along Lakeshore paths.

The waves are expected flood the lakefront bike path and parts of Lake Shore Drive north of the Oak Street curve, according to the National Weather Service. The flood warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday.

The forecast for Cook County calls for high winds and light rain through Saturday afternoon, the weather service said. Northeast winds may reach up to 50 miles per hour.

A wind advisory affects areas north of I-88, according to the weather service. The strongest gusts are expected near Lake Michigan.

The weather service warned people to be alert of loose objects caught in the high winds, and to expect minor tree damage and possible sporadic power outages.

A second round of showers is expected Saturday night, according to the weather service. Thunderstorms are possible south of I-80.