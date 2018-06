Lane closures planned for Sunday on inbound Eisenhower

Lane closures are planned for Sunday on the inbound Lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway near west suburban Maywood.

The closures will take place beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday between First and Harlem avenues on Interstate 290, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The left shoulder and left lane will be closed to repair damaged highway lighting. Repairs are expected to be completed by 9 a.m.