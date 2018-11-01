City didn’t tell all homeowners that some metered homes showed high lead levels

Chicago’s Department of Water Management has known since June that 17.2 percent of tested Chicago homes with water meters had elevated lead levels, but failed to notify owners of all 165,000 metered homes, continued to install meters and is only now offering those homeowners free, $60 filtration systems.

The testing, quietly done by City Hall, found that 51 of 296 tested homes with meters had elevated lead levels above the federal standard of 15 parts-per-billion of lead.

But, Water Management Commissioner Randy Conner and Health Commissioner Dr. Julie Morita refused to say precisely how elevated those levels were. They initially refused to provide any specific test results. The precise figures were provided after-the-fact by the mayor’s press office.

Looking more like deers in the headlights, the two department heads would only say that there was no need to panic.

“When you look at the data here and you see the progress that’s been made, we’re not looking at a public health crisis,” Morita said.

“This is a complicated, multi-year, multi-billion-dollar endeavor and we want to do this right. So we took a pro-active approach in terms of looking at the water mains, the water meters and that information is now informing us to now look at the lead service line replacement.”

Thursday’s news conference was called to announce Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s surprise decision to ask the global engineering firm of CDM Smith to conduct a $750,000, study to evaluate the cost of and potential funding sources for a multi-year plan to replace lead service lines that carry water from the main to roughly 360,000 Chicago homes.

Conner acknowledged that the study will not be completed until spring, when Emanuel is scheduled to leave office and pass the multi-billion dollar political and public safety hot potato to his successor.

The stunning results about metered homes were announced as Conner and Morita attempted to portray the study as evidence of the Emanuel administration’s pro-active stance on an issue of great concern to the public in the wake of the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

“Preliminary data indicates that a portion of a relatively small sample of homes that have had water meters installed reported increases in lead levels. While more than 80 percent of homes did not have lead levels above the EPA action level after the installation of a meter, we know that one of the only remaining sources of lead is in the lead service lines,” Conner said.

“Although the ongoing study is not yet complete, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to take actions based on the preliminary data on water meters. These actions will include providing free water filter sets to any home that had previously tested above the EPA action level and to metered homes that request a filtered set.”

At that point, the news conference went south.

Reporters, some of whom live in metered Chicago homes, demanded to know why all 165,000 homeowners with meters were not notified immediately of the shocking test results.

The city notified only the 51 homeowners whose metered homes had tested positive for elevated lead levels.

“At the time, we were still getting the data in and taking a look at it along with myself, along with Dr. Morita and the scientists to come up with a decision on how we were going to approach the situation,” Conner said.

Morita added, “People should not be panicked. That is the critical message. And you can help us to do this by not making it a panic situation. When you look at the data, this should be very reassuring. … We have thousands and thousands of children that are tested annually and this number has continued to decrease over time.”

Conner was asked why installation of water meters — which City Hall has been pushing for years to promote water conservation — has not been suspended in light of the alarming results.

“We’re still installing meters because the data that we have is showing a slight increase,” he said.

“That’s one of the things that the study will tell us: exactly where the source of lead is. It could be anywhere. It could be the lead service line. It could be the plumbing in the homeowner’s home.”

After sitting through Thursday’s disastrous news conference, Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), chairman of the City Council’s Hispanic Caucus, was more determined than ever to bankroll replacement of all 360,000 lead service lines with a one percent increase in the real estate transaction tax applied to homes sold for over $750,000.

“We have to flush. We have to use filters. What are we doing here? Let’s go ahead and put forward a program. If the funding solution I recommended is not feasible, let’s get another program…Let’s get ahead of this thing…Let’s stop burying our head in the sand,” Villegas said.

As for the delay in notifying the owners of all metered homes, Villegas said, “Transparency and communication is what’s lacking here. They need to do a better job.”