New photos of person of interest in Lincoln Park sex abuse case released

Photos released Tuesday show a person of interest in two sex abuse cases that happened about 20 minutes apart in May in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to police. | Chicago Police

Chicago Police released new photos Tuesday of a person of interest in two juvenile sex abuse cases that happened last month in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Within about 20 minutes May 27, a man broke into two homes in the neighborhood and sexually abused two girls — ages 11 and 13 — while they slept in their beds, police said.

The first incident happened about 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Belden Avenue and the second was reported shortly after in the 500 block of Grant Place, police said.

The man was described as white, 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds, police said. He had short brown or strawberry blond hair and was wearing a button-down shirt, slim fitting dark pants and white gym shoes.

Police said he smelled like cigarettes and might be a smoker.

On Tuesday, detectives released clearer photos of a man who was seen in the area around the time of the incidents. The photos appeared to have been taken by surveillance cameras inside a building.

Previously, police had released photos and videos that showed the man outside.

Anyone with information about the person or about the attacks was asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.