Little Village businesses warned of break-ins: police

Police are alerting business in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side after two burglaries were reported last month.

In both incidents, the burglar forced his way into the business and took property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Both burglaries occurred in the 2500 block of West Cermak Road, police said. The first one happened about about 11:46 p.m. March 28 and the other about 1:41 a.m. March 31.

Police said the burglar is a male, but no other description has been released.

Last month, police also alerted Little Village residents to several vehicle thefts that happened in the area.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.

Read more crime, and track the city’s homicides.