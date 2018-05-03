Man, 18, found shot in Gresham

An 18-year-old man was found shot Thursday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot found him suffering from a gunshot wound to his back about 3:40 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Carpenter, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.

Police said the shooting possibly occurred in the area of 77th Street and Ashland Avenue.

Area South detectives were investigating.