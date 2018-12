Man, 23, shot on Gresham sidewalk

A man was wounded by gunfire early Monday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 2:44 a.m., the 23-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 7500 block of South Wolcott when someone shot him in the groin, according to Chicago police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.