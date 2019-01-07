Rifle, handgun used in fatal West Englewood shooting: police

A man was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood, police said.

Two males walked up to the 23-year-old about 4:35 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 63rd Street and fired at him, according to Chicago police. He was struck in the chest and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

Investigators found cartridge casings for a handgun and rifle at the scene, but no weapons have been recovered, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.