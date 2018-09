Man, 26, shot in Archer Heights

A man was shot Thursday night in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the West Side.

At 6:52 p.m., the 26-year-old was wounded by gunfire in the 4900 block of South Tripp, according to Chicago police. A bullet wounded him in the upper right thigh.

He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.