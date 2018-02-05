Man, 27, missing from Lincoln Park

Police are searching for a 27-year-old man who was reported missing Friday from the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Brian Dennard was last seen about 8 p.m. running west on Fullerton Ave. from Lake Shore Drive, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Dennard was described as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound black man with a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Dennard has several tattoos on his arms, one of which was described as a “red hand tattoo with angel wings,” police said.

Anyone with information about Dennard’s whereabouts should call Area Central Detective Rodriguez at (312) 747-8380.