Man, 28, reported missing from Zion

Police are searching for a man who went missing from north suburban Zion last week.

Cory Rhineheart, 28, was last seen by his family Friday at 9 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Zion police. He was wearing black hospital scrubs, black Converse tennis shoes and a black pea coat.

Police described Rhineheart as a 5-foot-11, 140-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Rhineheart hadn’t been to work in three days when police made the Facebook post Monday, and his cell phone has been turned off as well, police said. This is unusual behavior for Rhineheart, his family told police.

Anyone with information about Rhineheart’s location is asked to call Zion police at (847) 872-8000.