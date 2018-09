Man, 30, critically wounded in Park Manor

A 30-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday evening in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

About 5:30 p.m., the man suffered gunshot wounds to his groin and buttocks in the 6800 block of South St. Lawrence, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.