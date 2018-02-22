Man, 37, charged with ‘near decapitation’ of 2-year-old boy in Little Village

Charges have been filed in connection with the brutal stabbing of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood.

Rolando Ortiz, 37, has been charged with the “brutal slaying and near decapitation,” of Mateo Garcia Aguayo, who was found unresponsive about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday in a third-floor apartment in the 2700 block of South Avers Avenue, according to Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Aguayo was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in the apartment. An autopsy Thursday found he died of an incised wound of the neck and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said the boy suffered “severe trauma from lacerations and fatal stab wounds.”

Ortiz fled the home after the boy was discovered, Guglielmi said Wednesday. He added the killing appeared to be domestic related.

Relatives called police after contacting the suspect and finding him evasive when he was asked about the child, Guglielmi said.

Ortiz was taken into custody by the FBI and Illinois State Police after a traffic stop in Kankakee County and was being brought back to the city for questioning, police said.