Man, 37, seriously wounded in Lawndale shooting

A 37-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was in a vehicle at 7:06 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored SUV drove by and fired shots in the 2600 block of West Harrison, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the back, arm and knee, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.