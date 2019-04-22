Man, 44, shot while standing in front yard in Englewood

A 44-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon as he stood in front of a home in Englewood on the South Side.

About 4:10 p.m., the man was standing in the front yard of the home in the 6800 block of South Justine when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been struck in the leg, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.

