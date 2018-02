Man, 48, shot in West Englewood

A 48-year-old man was shot Monday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 6:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 68th Street, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the back, hip, finger, and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized. No one was in custody.