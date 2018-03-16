Man, 50, shot while delivering food in Washington Park

A 50-year-old man was shot late Thursday while delivering food in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was delivering food at 10:57 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Indiana when several males walked up and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police. One of the males then pulled out a handgun during an ensuing struggle and fired a shot that struck the man in his leg.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.