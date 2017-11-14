Man, 55, missing from Washington Park

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 55-year-old man who went missing Sunday from the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Jesse Cox was last seen Sunday near the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Cox was described as a 5-foot-8, 250-pound, black man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue baseball cap, a green and black jacket, a black and tan striped shirt, blue jeans and white, yellow and blue gym shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.