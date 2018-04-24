Man, 57, killed in Calumet City shooting

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in south suburban Calumet City.

Jerome Stewart, 57, suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh at 12:36 p.m. in the 1300 block of Mackinaw Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Stewart, who lived in the same block, was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m. Monday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Tuesday ruled his death a homicide.

Calumet City police did not immediately provide further details on the shooting.