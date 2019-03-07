Man, 64, missing from Calumet Heights

Police are searching for a man who has been reported missing from the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

Michael Johnson, 64, was last seen Wednesday near the 9000 block of South Luella Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He is described as a 6-foot-4, 160-pound black man with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium complexion.

Johnson was wearing a green coat, black jeans, a black and white sweater and a red Bulls hat when he was last seen. He’s been known to frequent the areas of Rainbow Beach and 95th Street between Jeffery and Colfax Avenues, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area South Detectives at (312) 747-8274.