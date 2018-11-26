Man, 70, killed in crash into concrete barrier on Northwest Side

A 70-year-old man died Sunday morning after crashing into a concrete barrier on the Northwest Side.

Witnesses said the man was stopped about 8:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of West Gregory Street when he slumped over the wheel of his 2007 Hyundai and then drove into a concrete barrier, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Resurrection Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, authorities said. An autopsy Monday found he died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his identity pending notification of family.