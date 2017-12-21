Man, 76, killed in Harvey crash

A man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in south suburban Harvey.

Roy Simmons, 76, was involved in the crash between a car and an SUV at 8:27 a.m. at 1573 S. Halsted, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Simmons was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 9:18 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Calumet City.

An autopsy Thursday found he died of multiple injuries from the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.