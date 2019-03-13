Man, 81, dies after suffering medical emergency, crashing on I-290 near Austin

An elderly man died after crashing Monday afternoon when he had a medical emergency as he drove on Interstate 290 near the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Charles McMillan, 81, was driving about 1:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Central Avenue when he crashed after experiencing some trype of medical issue, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no one was riding with McMillan.

He was rushed to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:08 p.m., authorities said.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday found McMillan died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Forest Park.