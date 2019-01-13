Man charged after shooting out Dunkin Donuts window near Howard CTA stop: cops

A man was arrested in Evanston and later charged after shooting out the window of a Dunkin Donuts restaurant Saturday night near the Howard CTA station in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.

Ronald Martin, 35, of the South Deering neighborhood, was charged with a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property, according to Chicago police.

About 9 p.m., Martin was arguing with someone he knew when he pulled out a gun and fired a shot that shattered the window of a Dunkin Donuts at 7545 N. Paulina St., Chicago police and Evanston police said.

Evanston police then made contact with the victim before tracking Martin to the 700 block of North Howard. When officers tried to apprehend Martin, he took off westbound on Howard before being taken into custody in the 700 block of Dobson in Evanston, police from the northern suburb said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene and Martin was turned over to officers from Chicago, Evanston police said.

Chicago police said Martin was tasered during the arrest.

Martin is expected to appear for a bail hearing on Sunday, Chicago police said.