Man charged with armed robbery on Northwest Side

A man has been charged with committing an armed robbery Tuesday night on the Northwest Side.

The robbery happened after a pair of suspects demanded a vehicle at gunpoint from a female victim about 8:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Kolmar, according to Chicago Police.

They drove the carjacked vehicle to the 3100 block of North Keating, where they committed the armed robbery, police said.

Officers later saw the vehicle speeding, but didn’t chase it, instead finding it crashed into a building at 3000 N. Laramie, police said. No one was injured in the crash.

Both suspects ran away from the crash, but one was later taken into custody and identified by the robbery victim as the suspect, police said. The second suspect wasn’t caught. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

The victim of the carjacking refused to pursue charges, but Jamie Hernandez, 21, was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, police said.

Hernandez was due in bond court Thursday.