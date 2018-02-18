Man charged with carjacking woman at South Loop gas station

Giovanni A. Holman, 22, was ordered held with no bail as he faces felony charges of vehicular hijacking and vehicular invasion. | Chicago Police

A man charged with carjacking a woman last week at a South Loop gas station was denied bail Sunday.

Cook County Associate Judge Sophia Atcherson ordered Giovanni A. Holman, 22, held with no bail as he faces felony counts of vehicular hijacking and vehicular invasion.

About 9:15 p.m. Friday, Holman walked up to a 2018 Cadillac stopped at a gas station in the 1000 block of South Desplaines, pushed a woman out of the driver’s seat and drove off, according to Cook County prosecutors and Chicago Police.

Officers spotted the Cadillac early Saturday and asked OnStar operators to remotely disable the SUV, prosecutors said.

When the Cadillac was disabled, Holman got out and ran, but was caught at 3:48 p.m. in the 200 block of West 72nd Street and taken into custody, prosecutors and police said. Two guns, including a loaded handgun with an extended clip, were recovered from the SUV.

Holman has two previous felony convictions.