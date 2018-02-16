Man charged with DUI in carjacked vehicle, killing woman in Goose Island crash

A northwest suburban man had been drinking Tuesday night when he violently stole a vehicle then caused a crash that killed a 69-year-old woman in the Goose Island neighborhood on the Near North Side, according to Chicago Police.

Michael Jorgensen, 29, was arguing with a 31-year-old man when he walked up to the man’s vehicle about 10:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West Walton, police said. Jorgensen opened the car door, dragged him out, punched him several times in the face and drove away.

A few minutes later, Jorgensen, who had been drinking, crashed the stolen car into another vehicle in the 800 block of North Larrabee, police said.

The driver, 69-year-old Perla Carandang, was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital at 12:56 a.m., according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She lived in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side. The passenger, a 36-year-old woman, was in good condition at Northwestern with minor injuries.

Jorgensen was identified by the owner of the stolen car and taken into custody, police said. He was at Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

Jorgensen, of Streamwood, was charged with murder, vehicular hijacking, two counts of aggravated DUI causing a death and two misdemeanor traffic violations, police said.