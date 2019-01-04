Man charged with fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in Washington Park

Bail was denied Friday for a man charged with a fatal shooting on New Year’s Eve in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Deandre Brooks, 27, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed his neighbor, 37-year-old Cornelius Hart, shortly before 10 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 300 block of East 53rd Street, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Hart and several others people were standing near an apartment complex when Brooks approached them and the two men got into an argument, authorities said. During the argument, Brooks took out a gun and fired it multiple times at Hart, who was standing near a 6-month-old infant at the time.

One of the bullets struck Hart in his chest and he collapsed nearby and died, prosecutors said. After the shooting, Brooks walked back to his apartment and later fled the area. Three witnesses to the shooting identified Brooks as the man who pulled the trigger.

Brooks was taken into custody Thursday after investigators learned he was staying at a home in South Chicago, prosecutors said. He ran from officers and tried to scale a fence nearby. As he tried to climb over the fence, he kicked one of the officers in the face several times and kicked another officer in the chest.

Brooks was additionally charged with aggravated battery to a police officer.

A public defender for Brooks said he was also struck by the officers when they took him into custody, resulting in Brooks being sent to a hospital.

Judge Stephanie K. Miller denied Brooks bail, noting that the infant who was near Hart when he was shot could have been hurt or killed when Brooks fired multiple times. His next court date was scheduled for Jan. 24.