Man charged with felony DUI in fatal McHenry crash

A 20-year-old man is facing charges that he drove under the influence and caused a crash that killed a man last week in northwest suburban McHenry.

Emergency crews responded at 12:26 a.m. Dec. 26 after a 2013 Ford Fusion headed west in the 6500 block of Route 120 left the road and struck a utility pole, according to McHenry police and the McHenry County coroner’s office.

Both the driver, Eduardo Jose Figueroa-Martinez and his passenger, 22-year-old Jose Luis Ortiz Reyes, were taken to Centegra Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry, the coroner’s office said.

Reyes, of Wonder Lake, was pronounced dead at 12:55 a.m., the coroner’s office said. An autopsy Wednesday found he died from blunt force trauma to his chest and abdomen.

After being released from the hospital, Martinez, of McHenry, was taken into custody and charged with felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing a person’s death and aggravated driving under the influence without a valid driver’s license, police said.

Martinez was being held at the McHenry County Jail in lieu of posing $50,000 bond, according to the county’s sheriff’s office.