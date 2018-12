Man critically wounded in Englewood shooting

Officers investigate a shooting Monday night in the 7400 block of South Stewart. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot and critically wounded Monday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 10:28 p.m., the 21-year-old was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and chest on a sidewalk in the 7400 block of South Stewart, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.