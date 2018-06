Man critically wounded in Marquette Park shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 12:20 a.m., the 22-year-old man was walking in the 6400 block of South Francisco Avenue when someone shot him in the chest, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.