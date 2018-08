Man critically wounded in Roseland shooting

A man was in critical condition Tuesday evening after a Far South Side shooting in the Roseland neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was standing in an alley at 6:37 p.m. when he was shot in the neck in the 200 block of West 109th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.