Man dies of CO poisoning after Northwest Side fire

A man died of carbon monoxide poisoning after an apartment fire Monday morning in the Hollywood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The fire broke out at an apartment in the 3200 block of West Olive, according to Fire Media Affairs. The fire was struck out by 10:16 a.m.

David S. Weiss, 63, was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead at 10:41 a.m., according to fire officials and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy found he died from carbon monoxide toxicity as a result of the fire and his death was ruled an accident.