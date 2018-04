Man fatally shot in head in West Garfield Park drive-by attack: police

A man was killed Thursday evening in a West Garfield Park drive-by shooting on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

The 24-year-old was on a sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. when a dark van pulled up in the 4300 block of West Adams and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released information about the death.

Area North detectives are investigating.