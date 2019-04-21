Man shot in leg in Chatham

A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday in Chatham on the South Side.

He was in the 7500 block of South Champlain Avenue about 2:02 a.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. The man didn’t provide further information about the incident.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

A man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting earlier this month about a mile away.

