Man killed, 2 boys wounded Thursday in Chicago shootings: police

A man was killed and two boys were injured in shootings Thursday across Chicago.

The man was shot to death about 9:30 p.m. in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago Police said. The 31-year-old was exiting his vehicle in the 9200 block of South Dauphine Avenue when he was shot multiple times by several people. He was pronounced at the scene.

The man was being followed by a black Dodge Charger just before the shooting, according to family members who had talked to him by phone and police.

“They killed my baby,” the mother of the victim said. “Why they have to take him?” The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. in West Englewood. A 15-year-old boy was riding a bike in the 6800 block of South Wood Street when two people approached him and fired shots, police said.

The boy was struck in his leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stable, police said.

Earlier in the evening, a 16-year-old boy was shot on the Far South Side. About 6:40 p.m., the boy was standing near two people who were arguing in the 10600 block of South Bensley when one of them opened fire, according to police.

The boy was grazed in the foot and showed up to Trinity Hospital for treatment, police said. He was in good condition. Police initially said the victim was an adult.